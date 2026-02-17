Pedestrian killed in Ormond Beach crash after driver runs stop sign

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Ormond Beach Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that killed a pedestrian Saturday night at a city intersection.

The crash occurred Feb. 14, 2026, at approximately 10:54 p.m. at the corner of South Orchard Street and Division Avenue.

Two pedestrians were traveling eastbound on Division Avenue and were turning left onto South Orchard Street when the collision happened.

A 79-year-old driver traveling southbound on South Orchard Street at a high rate of speed failed to stop at a stop sign and struck one of the pedestrians.

Volusia County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured in the collision but was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. Investigators noted the driver showed symptoms consistent with dementia following the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The Ormond Beach Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

