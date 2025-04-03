Parts of Central Florida will see near-record highs Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The April heatwave continues Thursday in Central Florida.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on our coast and around 90 degrees inland.

Our area will also be breezy on Thursday, with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 to 25 mph.

Our rain chances will also remain low for the rest of the week.

Our next best chance to see rain and storms will be on Tuesday of next week.

The storms on Tuesday will also drop temperatures back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

