Parts of Central Florida under severe thunderstorm watch Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida are under a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning.
A severe storm watch is in place for Marion and Flagler counties.
The watch is expected to last until noon.
A tornado warning was issued just before 7 a.m. in Tallahassee.
The area of concern is due to a strong storm system moving through the southeastern U.S.
If any storms to the north break free and head towards Central Florida, they could be strong to severe.
Our area will also see more hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s Friday afternoon.
We will be slightly cooler over the weekend, with highs near 90 degrees.
Central Florida will be locked into a steady pattern of rain and storms for all of next week.
