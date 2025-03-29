Partly sunny Saturday skies make way for a stormy Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re opening the weekend on a mostly quiet start, but active weather is expected later this evening and Sunday.

Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day, with a shower possible south of Orlando late this afternoon. It will be breezy again, with highs in the mid-80s.

WEEKEND WX AM 3-29-25

Scattered showers and a few storms will lift northward into the area later tonight, with activity possibly lingering into daybreak. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday is likely to be an unsettled day. Some AM showers and storms will be possible, but the highest chance of rain and storms will be in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong, with highs in the low 80s.

More active weather is likely to start next week. On Monday, scattered showers and storms will be possible, with highs in the upper 80s.

Daily rain and storm chances will continue into the middle of next week, with the best chance in the PM hours. Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air will begin to work into the region late in the week, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

