Partly cloudy and warm Friday with a slight chance of rain over the weekend

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Partly cloudy and warm Friday with a slight chance of rain over the weekend Central Florida is forecast to be warm and breezy this weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be warm and breezy this weekend.

Our area will have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

We will also see a slight chance of a sprinkle or shower on Friday and over the weekend.

The warm weather will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

A front will move through our area by the middle of next week and drop our high temperatures down into the 70s.

