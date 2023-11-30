Partly cloudy and mild Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to warm up after several days of colder temperatures.

After a cold start to the morning, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 76 degrees on Thursday.

Our area will be cool again Thursday night with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Temperatures are climbing back into the 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will remain low until Sunday when our next cold front arrives.

The front will pass through Sunday evening and Monday and will help drop our temperatures back down next week.

Thursday also marks the last day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

