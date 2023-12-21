Partly cloudy and cool Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have nice and mild weather on Thursday.

After a cool start with low temperatures in the 50s, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

We will have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot rises to $620 million

Our area will gradually warm up into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the rest of the week.

See: New wholesale French pastry kitchen moving into Orlando’s Packing District

Rain chances will remain very low until we get closer to next week.

Central Florida will have a 30% chance of seeing rain on Christmas Day on Monday.

Read: SunRail offering free rides this holiday weekend

Our next front will move into our area on Tuesday and keep our rain chances up for most of next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group