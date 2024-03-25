Partly cloudy and breezy Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to be nice and breezy on Monday.

Our area will be warmer on Monday with lots of sunshine.

Beach forecast for Monday

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 78 degrees.

We will continue to warm up over the next few days, with highs in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next front will arrive Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and storms.

After the storms move through, we will have a sunny and warm Easter weekend.

