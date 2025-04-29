Parent demands action after daughter’s classmate fatally struck by car outside Orange County school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Grief counselors were at Oak Ridge High School throughout the day Tuesday to help students and staff deal with the loss of a 16-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car on Monday.

Parents who were back on campus after the incident are calling for more safety guards.

“There’s no crossing guards. The kids have to rely on the traffic light and pray nobody runs through,” said Andrea Ciabaker, whose daughter is the victim’s classmate. “They were in the same class. They’re in the same grade. She [her daughter] said there was an accident, and the accident is what triggered her to be out here.”

Community members started to place flowers outside campus to honor the student. The teen was initially taken to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Channel 9 obtained the email that was sent to parents, informing them about the case. The school also sent out text messages to let families know grief counselors would be available on campus.

“It’s dangerous because there’s nothing here for the speed limit. The cars go by so fast,” said another parent, who said the speedometer across Oak Ridge High has been off for many years.

“We need crossing guards. The students need to be safe,” said Ciabaker.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 28-year-old female driver who was behind the wheel during the crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

