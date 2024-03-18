Pain at the pump: Florida gas prices rise another 10 cents, per AAA

Orlando, FL — Florida gas prices continue to rise.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in Florida jumped another 10 cents in the last week.

The state average on Friday, March 15th was $3.48 per gallon, a new high for 2024.

Gas prices on St. Patrick’s Day only went down one cent, to $3.47 per gallon.

“The jump at the pump may not be over yet,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices, after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week.”

The travel company said the U.S. price of crude oil rose 4% last week, due to concerns over Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries.

AAA said rising gas prices are common in the spring. This, due to drivers hitting the road for spring break, and the switch to more expensive summer blend gas.

This time last year, gas prices in Florida reached a high of $3.72 per gallon.

In Orlando, gas prices average at $3.44 per gallon, up three cents from last week.

For more on AAA gas prices, click here.





© 2024 Cox Media Group