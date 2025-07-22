Ozzy Osbourne dead at the age of 76

TMZ is reporting the legendary rock singer has died at the age of 76.

In a statement, the Osbourne family says Ozzy died Tuesday “surrounded by love.”

The cause of death is unclear.

The Osbournes say: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

