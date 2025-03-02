Local

Overnight Flagler County bridge crash kills two teenagers

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Troopers investigate deadly crash after driver turns in path of motorcyclist in Flagler County
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released a report of an overnight crash in Flagler County that claimed the life of two teenage boys.

They say the teens were traveling westbound on County Road 304 in Flagler County when the vehicle drifted to the road’s left shoulder.

There, they would end up colliding with the end of a concrete bridge railing.

Flagler County Fire Rescue confirmed both the driver 18(M) and passenger 17(M) as deceased.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!