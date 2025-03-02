Overnight Flagler County bridge crash kills two teenagers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released a report of an overnight crash in Flagler County that claimed the life of two teenage boys.

They say the teens were traveling westbound on County Road 304 in Flagler County when the vehicle drifted to the road’s left shoulder.

There, they would end up colliding with the end of a concrete bridge railing.

Flagler County Fire Rescue confirmed both the driver 18(M) and passenger 17(M) as deceased.

