Overnight closures on westbound I-4 between Kirkman Road will begin this week

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Westbound I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 FDOT will close westbound I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 overnight from October 19 to 23 for bridge painting and traffic shifts.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT will close westbound I-4 between Kirkman Road and S.R. 528 overnight from October 19 to 23 for bridge painting and traffic shifts.

Commuters should expect overnight closures of all westbound I-4 lanes and ramps from Kirkman Road to west of S.R. 528 each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Kirkman Road and the entrance ramp from westbound S.R. 528.

During closures, the westbound I-4 exit to Kirkman Road and the entrance from westbound S.R. 528 stay open.

FDOT advises motorists to follow all posted detour signs and notes that construction schedules may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers on west I-4 heading to S.R. 528 should exit early at Exit 75B to southbound Kirkman Road, then go to Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway to reach S.R. 528.

Drivers east on Sand Lake Road heading to west I-4 turn right onto southbound Turkey Lake Road, go to Central Florida Parkway, turn left onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway, and take the first right onto the westbound I-4 entrance.

