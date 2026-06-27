Overnight closures planned for Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Central Florida should prepare for overnight closures on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County next week.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise said full overnight closures are planned in both directions between U.S. 192/U.S. 441 and Osceola Parkway.

The closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 28, through Wednesday, July 1.

Northbound Turnpike traffic will be directed to exit at U.S. 192/U.S. 441/Kissimmee/St. Cloud, travel west on U.S. 192 to Orange Blossom Trail, travel north on Orange Blossom Trail to Osceola Parkway, then travel east on Osceola Parkway to access northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound Turnpike traffic will be directed to exit at Osceola Parkway, travel west on Osceola Parkway to Orange Blossom Trail, travel south on Orange Blossom Trail to Vine Street/U.S. 192, then travel east on Cross Prairie Parkway to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike.

The closures are part of a widening project from Partin Settlement Road to Osceola Parkway. The project will widen the Turnpike from two to four lanes in each direction and includes interchange improvements at Osceola Parkway, bridge improvements and replacements, new lighting, updated signs, pavement markings and guard rail.

Construction is expected to continue through early 2031.

FDOT said regular construction and maintenance-related lane closures on Florida’s Turnpike-operated roads will be suspended for the Independence Day holiday from 6 a.m. Thursday, July 2, to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 5, unless otherwise noted.

Drivers can check real-time traffic information through the FL511 app or at FL511.com.

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