Over 40 ‘May Day’ protests set to take place in Florida: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — One month after 1,300 “Hands Off!” protests, including 45 in the state of Florida, swept the country, protestors are organizing “May Day 2025: National Day of Action,” a demonstration designed to publicly oppose President Donald Trump and SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and political initiatives, including the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Over 40 of these protests are set to take place in Florida, Trump’s home state, on the same weekend the President returns to his estate in Mar-a-Lago.

Historically, May Day (also known as International Workers Day) honors and commemorates the struggles and gains made by workers and the labor movement. It was established in 1889, with the May 1 date chosen as an homage to the 1886 U.S. general strike that resulted in the infamous Haymarket affair. The day has since become synonymous with protests—including this year’s May Day demonstration.

“Trump and his billionaire profiteers are trying to create a race to the bottom—on wages, on benefits, on dignity itself. This May Day, we are fighting back," reads the May Day National Day of Action mission statement. “We are demanding a country that puts our families over their fortunes—public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, prosperity over free market politics."

The website also lists non-violence as a core foundation for their actions and provides de-escalation resources and safety guides for protestors.

The times and locations for each city’s event are listed below:

‘May Day’ protests in Florida - Thursday, May 1, 2025

Avon Park - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Main Street and US 27 at Avon Park.

- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Main Street and US 27 at Avon Park. Clearwater - 4 to 6 p.m., at US 19 and Curlew Road, 30280 US 19 North, Clearwater.

- 4 to 6 p.m., at US 19 and Curlew Road, 30280 US 19 North, Clearwater. Coral Springs - 8 to 10 a.m., at a private address. Register here.

- 8 to 10 a.m., at a private address. Register here. Fort Walton Beach - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park, 139 Brooks Street SE.

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park, 139 Brooks Street SE. Gainesville - 6 to 8 p.m., at Depot and South Main Street, 200 SE Depot Avenue.

- 6 to 8 p.m., at Depot and South Main Street, 200 SE Depot Avenue. Key West - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Avenue.

- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Avenue. Lakeland - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at a private address. Register here.

- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at a private address. Register here. Lakewood Ranch - 9 to 10:30 a.m., near Congressman Buchanan’s Lakewood Ranch office on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and Capital Drive.

- 9 to 10:30 a.m., near Congressman Buchanan’s Lakewood Ranch office on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and Capital Drive. Marathon - 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the old Kmart Plaza on Overseas Highway and Sombrero Beach Road.

- 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the old Kmart Plaza on Overseas Highway and Sombrero Beach Road. Melbourne - 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Front Street Park.

- 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Front Street Park. Miami - 12 to 2 p.m., at Social Security Administration, 3663 SW 8th Street, first floor.

- 12 to 2 p.m., at Social Security Administration, 3663 SW 8th Street, first floor. Naples - 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Collier County Courthouse steps, 3315 Tamiami Trail East.

- 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Collier County Courthouse steps, 3315 Tamiami Trail East. New Smyrna Beach - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at State Road 44 and Mission Drive.

- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at State Road 44 and Mission Drive. Ocala - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Ocala Downtown Square.

- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Ocala Downtown Square. Orlando - 3 to 6 p.m., at RockPit Brewing, 10 W. Illiana Street.

- 3 to 6 p.m., at RockPit Brewing, 10 W. Illiana Street. Oviedo - 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., near Red Bug Lake Road, 1900 W. State Road 426.

- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., near Red Bug Lake Road, 1900 W. State Road 426. Palatka - 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Putnam County Courthouse, 410 St. Johns Avenue.

- 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Putnam County Courthouse, 410 St. Johns Avenue. Palm Coast - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 5100 State Road 100.

- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 5100 State Road 100. Panama City - 4 to 6 p.m., at Florida 77 and East 23rd Street.

- 4 to 6 p.m., at Florida 77 and East 23rd Street. Pensacola - 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Palafox Place and West Garden Street.

- 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Palafox Place and West Garden Street. Port Orange - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1650 Dunlawton Avenue.

- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1650 Dunlawton Avenue. Seminole - 4 to 6 p.m., at Congresswoman Luna’s office at SPC campus, 9200 113th Street.

- 4 to 6 p.m., at Congresswoman Luna’s office at SPC campus, 9200 113th Street. St. Petersburg - 4:30 to 6 p.m., at 54th Avenue North and 22nd Street North.

- 4:30 to 6 p.m., at 54th Avenue North and 22nd Street North. Vero Beach - 5 to 6:30 p.m., at State Road 60 and 58th Avenue.

- 5 to 6:30 p.m., at State Road 60 and 58th Avenue. The Villages - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 820 Old Camp Road.

- 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 820 Old Camp Road. West Palm Beach - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Palm Beach County, 205 N. Dixie Highway.

