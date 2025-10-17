Osceola scrapyard fire: 17-92 reopens, battle to last all night

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple roads were shut down and traffic was backed up for more than a mile Thursday as firefighters battled a scrapyard blaze.

The fire, on Old Tampa Highway south of Kissimmee, broke out before noon, Osceola County firefighters said.

The large burning mound of metal sent flames high into the air. A column of black smoke could be seen as far away as Orlando.

Firefighters said no one was hurt and no structures were threatened.

Both Old Tampa Highway and 17-92 were closed to allow the four responding agencies to set up command and recovery stations and run hoses to fire hydrants.

The smoke was ruled to be a non-hazmat situation, meaning it was no more harmful than a typical structure fire.

WFTV reached out to the owner of the scrapyard, but the line was disconnected.

As of 8 p.m., the fire had been contained, but was still not out. Firefighters said they expected the scene to be active all night.

They said they expected a second excavator to be brought in to help dig through the debris so they could smother hot spots with hoses.

“We’ll be sure to be out here with our partners -- as long as we need to be -- to make sure that it’s out,” OCFR spokesman Joshua Holder said.

17-92 reopened shortly before 8 p.m. after crews repositioned their ladder trucks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

