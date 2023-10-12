News

Osceola deputies continue to search for suspect in shooting outside Celebration Publix

Osceola County deputies investigating shooting near Celebration Publix Osceola County deputies are investigating a shooting near a Celebration Publix. (WFTV)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are still searching for the person who shot a teenager in a Celebration Publix parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to calls of a person shot in the back multiple times outside the Publix on Blake Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Lopez said a 17-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He said the teen knew the person who shot him, but would not reveal his identity to investigators and that the two had a history prior to their altercation in the parking lot.

Thursday morning, investigators were still looking for the suspect based on a vehicle description and license plate number given by witnesses.

Lopez said a couple of other cars were hit by gunfire, but no one was inside the cars at the time of the shooting, and no one else was injured.

A Publix spokeswoman provided Channel 9 with the following statement about the shooting:

“The safety of our customers and associates remains the priority for us. Our store is currently closed, and this situation is an ongoing investigation.”

WFTV Channel 9 has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office this morning for an update on the identification of the suspect and if deputies have made an arrest.

