Police seek community help following gunpoint robbery in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department reports that a gunpoint robbery took place at the Fifth Third Bank in Kissimmee on January 23 around 9:48 a.m.

Officers reported that the incident occurred on Simpson Road. The Kissimmee Police Department is now asking for community help to identify the suspect involved in the robbery.

The report states that witnesses heard a loud disturbance at the bank during the incident, and police are investigating to gather more details about the suspect.

The Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

