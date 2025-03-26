Osceola Speed Safety program starts phase 2 warnings, Phase 1 Citations to Begin

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The newly introduced School Zone Speed Safety Program has entered Phase 2, with four additional schools and 17 more cameras coming online to help keep students safer on their way to and from school.

The Osceola County Board of County Commissioners aims to improve community safety by approving the installation of state-of-the-art digital speed safety cameras. These cameras will decrease traffic violations and collisions, helping increase safety around our schools.

The County successfully implemented 15 cameras in Phase 1. As they continue to expand the program, 17 cameras in Phase 2 will begin issuing warnings to drivers who are caught speeding for the next 30 days.

Vehicles caught speeding during school hours, as well as 30 minutes before and after school hours, will receive a Warning notice in the mail alerting them to their illegal act and reminding them about the importance of staying alert in this location.

After a 30-day warning period, the program will begin issuing Citations to violators on April 25, 2025.

Fines will be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner for $100.

Fatal crash: File photo. Five people, including three children, are dead after a bus collided with a semi-truck in western Illinois. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

32-speed cameras have been placed in several directions at high-risk locations across Osceola County, with asterisks indicating the schools in Phase 2:

Bellalago Academy

Boggy Creek Elementary School

BridgePrep Academy*

Deerwood Elementary

Horizon Middle School

KOA Elementary

Liberty High School

Mater Brighton Lakes Academy

Mater Palms Academy

Narcoossee Elementary School*

Parkway Middle School

Poinciana High School*

Reedy Creek Elementary School*

Sunrise Elementary School

For more information on the County’s traffic safety program, visit Osceola County School Zone Speed Safety Program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group