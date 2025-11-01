Online tip leads to St. Cloud man’s arrest on animal sexual contact charges

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday on charges including sexual contact with an animal following an investigation initiated by an online tip.

Frank Mitchell, 41, was taken into custody at his residence by St. Cloud Police Department detectives, who worked with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“These charges are truly disturbing,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. “Our department is committed to protecting all members of our community, including vulnerable populations and animals, and holding offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation began on September 12 after police received a CyberTip regarding the upload of illegal material on social media. Detectives identified Mitchell via digital review and carried out several search warrants.

Police discovered videos and images depicting sexual acts with animals, including Mitchell’s dogs, along with evidence of illegal online activity and obscene material.

Mitchell faces charges of animal cruelty/sexual contact, nine counts of animal cruelty/obscene content possession, and unlawful use of a communication device.

He is being held at the Osceola County Jail on a $17,000 bond. Two dogs were removed from Mitchell’s home and are now in the care of Osceola County Animal Services.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline.

