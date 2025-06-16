Local

New traffic signal installed at Kissimmee intersection

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of North Orange Blossom Trail and Country Boulevard in Kissimmee.

The brand-new traffic signal is now fully operational, with all three standard traffic lights in place. Take a look at the map below to get a better view of the intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) urges drivers to exercise caution while familiarizing themselves with this new change at the intersection.

