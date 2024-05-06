OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has confirmed Osceola County plans to build a pulse memorial.

“Osceola is planning on holding an official groundbreaking for June 12-- marking eight years since the nightclub shooting that killed 49-- and injured dozens of others,” said County commissioner chair Cheryl Grieb says that

Grieb says the county is still working on designs-- but they have decided the structure will be in NeoCity.

The memorial will stand 49 feet tall in honor of the 49 people killed.

Grieb says the county will pay $250,000 in unused American rescue plan funds for the project.

This project is happening all while the city of Orlando is building another memorial at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Grieb says Osceola County will release more details next week.

