Osceola County kayaker attacked by alligator, airlifted to hospital

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Young american alligator,Apopka,Florida,United States,USA (Roger Lisenko / 500px/Getty Images/500px)
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Calls were made for an apparent alligator-biting incident out of Osceola County.

Officials could confirm that FWC got to the scene, and there were two patients on the scene.

They were in a kayaking group of twenty, and 1 man had his life jacket ripped off by a gator.

They also confirmed that one person was attacked and would be transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center.

FWC officials are still on the scene with the other kayakers and are still investigating.

We have reached out to FWC for more information and will update this story when it arrives.

