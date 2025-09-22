Orlando says Goodbye to Commissioner Mable Butler

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds filled the Cathedral Church of St. Luke in downtown Orlando Saturday morning to say goodbye to Commissioner Mable Butler — a woman many called the heart of the city.

She passed away on September 6 at age 98, but her presence was still felt everywhere at the service. The church was packed. People stood in the back and even outside, listening through open doors. That felt right — because in life, Mable never turned anyone away.

The choir sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Her daughter spoke from the front, voice shaking but strong.

“She didn’t care what time it was — 2 a.m., doesn’t matter,” she said. “You knocked, she answered. Mayor or mom, rich or struggling — you mattered to her.”

The church’s pastor talked to us after the service. He said, “She didn’t just help people. She saw them. Really saw them. That’s why so many showed up today.”

Mable Butler made history — first Black woman on the Orlando City Commission, first Black person on the Orange County Commission. But to most, she wasn’t just a title. She was the person you called when no one else listened. The one who fought for bus routes, senior centers, and fair housing — and won.

Even at 98, she was still taking calls, giving advice, and showing up.

Now, her work here is done. But her impact? That’s not going anywhere.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mable Butler Community Fund, the Senior Resource Alliance, or the Orlando Housing Justice Project.

A larger public memorial will be held next month. Details coming soon.

Rest in power, Commissioner Butler. Orlando won’t forget you.

