Orlando ranks in Top 10 most diverse large cities

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Orlando skyline The financial district of downtown Orlando, Florida. (Nick Papantonis)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, WalletHub released its report on the most diverse large cities in America in 2025.

The criteria for what constitutes a city-size ranking are below:

  • Large cities: More than 300,000 residents
  • Midsize cities: 100,000 to 300,000 residents
  • Small cities: Fewer than 100,000 residents

To determine the places in the U.S. with the most mixed demographics, WalletHub compared the profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious.

It’s important to embrace diversity – and it’s good for the economy, too.

Not only have waves of immigration changed the face of the nation, but they’ve also brought in fresh perspectives, skills, and technologies to help the U.S. develop a strong adaptability to change.

Across all the measured metrics, Orlando ranks 12th overall but 7th among large cities in the US.

Diversity in Orlando (1=Most Diverse; 250=Avg.):

  • 105th – Income Diversity
  • 147th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
  • 21st – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
  • 40th – Linguistic Diversity
  • 28th – Birthplace Diversity
  • 135th – Industry Diversity
  • 208th – Marital-Status Diversity
  • 241st – Age Diversity

Check out WalletHubs Interactive Map with rankings for all major cities below:

Source: WalletHub

You can view their finding and key takeaways at the video below:

You can read WalletHub’s full study at the link HERE

