Orlando ranks in Top 10 most diverse large cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, WalletHub released its report on the most diverse large cities in America in 2025.

The criteria for what constitutes a city-size ranking are below:

Large cities: More than 300,000 residents

Midsize cities: 100,000 to 300,000 residents

Small cities: Fewer than 100,000 residents

To determine the places in the U.S. with the most mixed demographics, WalletHub compared the profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious.

It’s important to embrace diversity – and it’s good for the economy, too.

Not only have waves of immigration changed the face of the nation, but they’ve also brought in fresh perspectives, skills, and technologies to help the U.S. develop a strong adaptability to change.

Across all the measured metrics, Orlando ranks 12th overall but 7th among large cities in the US.

Diversity in Orlando (1=Most Diverse; 250=Avg.):

105th – Income Diversity

– Income Diversity 147th – Educational-Attainment Diversity

– Educational-Attainment Diversity 21st – Racial & Ethnic Diversity

– Racial & Ethnic Diversity 40th – Linguistic Diversity

– Linguistic Diversity 28th – Birthplace Diversity

– Birthplace Diversity 135th – Industry Diversity

– Industry Diversity 208th – Marital-Status Diversity

– Marital-Status Diversity 241st – Age Diversity

