Orlando ranks high among cities to keep your New Year’s resolutions, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — Want to stick to your New Year’s resolutions?
If you live in Orlando, you have a higher chance to do so than most cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.
WalletHub released it’s report on 2024′s Best and Worst Cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.
According to the report, Orlando is ranked 6th best among 182 cities in the study. WalletHub says, Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2024 are “to save more money” and “to protect your identity.”
Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions in Orlando:
Overall rank for Orlando: 6th
- 55th – % of Obese Adults
- 88th – Access to Exercise Opportunities
- 66th – Avg. Monthly Fitness-Club Fee
- 4th – Job Opportunities
- 19th – Income Growth
- 28th – Binge Drinking
