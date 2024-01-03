Local

Orlando ranks high among cities to keep your New Year’s resolutions, per WalletHub

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk
By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Want to stick to your New Year’s resolutions?

If you live in Orlando, you have a higher chance to do so than most cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

WalletHub released it’s report on 2024′s Best and Worst Cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions.

According to the report, Orlando is ranked 6th best among 182 cities in the study. WalletHub says, Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2024 are “to save more money” and “to protect your identity.”

Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions in Orlando:

Overall rank for Orlando: 6th

  • 55th – % of Obese Adults
  • 88th – Access to Exercise Opportunities
  • 66th – Avg. Monthly Fitness-Club Fee
  • 4th – Job Opportunities
  • 19th – Income Growth
  • 28th – Binge Drinking

Image Courtesy: WalletHub

Click here to see complete list.

© 2022 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer at WDBO, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!