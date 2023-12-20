Orlando ranks 3rd best city to celebrate Christmas, per Wallethub

Orlando, FL — The city beautiful ranks 3rd when comparing cities celebrations for Christmas, according to Wallethub.

Ahead of cities such as New York (15th) & Miami (9th), Orlando is the place to be for the Christmas holiday.

Orlando ranked 1st on affordable high-quality restaurants, 5th in number of churches per capita, and 12th in food banks per capita.

Rounding out the top of the list ahead of Orlando is Pittsburgh, PA (2nd) and Atlanta, GA (1st).

See top 10 below:

Image courtesy: Wallethub

For full list, click here.





