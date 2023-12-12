Local

Orlando ranks #1 city for New Year’s celebrations, per WalletHub

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — New York City? Nope!

Orlando ranks the #1 best city to celebrate New Years, according to WalletHub.

To establish which cities are best for safely celebrating the new year without going broke, WalletHub compares the 100 largest cities across the U.S. using 26 different categories. The categories range from affordable dining, legality of fireworks and even traffic congestion.

Celebrating New Year’s in Orlando, per WalletHub:

  • 1st – Overall rank for Orlando
  • 1st – Availability of Affordable Fine Dining
  • 15th – Traffic Congestion
  • 1st – Legality of Fireworks
  • 1st – Number of Restaurants per capita
  • 3rd – Beer, Wine & Spirits Shops per capita

WalletHub Top 10 New Years Cities

For the full list, click here.

