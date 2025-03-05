Local

Orlando Police seek public’s help in locating missing 60-year-old man

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Missing person
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 60-year-old man.

Police said Mario Pharris was last seen leaving his apartment on Feb. 28 in a gray BMW i3 hatchback.

Pharris was last seen wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans, police said.

OPD said Pharris’s car was last spotted on Semonran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road on Mar. 3 around 6 p.m.

Police said Mario has a health condition that requires regular treatment, which he has not attended to since Friday.

Anyone with information regarding Mario Pharris’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!