Orlando Police searches for missing four year old boy, asks for publics help

Orlando, FL — Orlando Police is searching for a four year old boy who went missing on Thursday, March 14th.

The Department is asking for the publics help.

Four year old Dadrian R. Usher, Jr. was reported missing on Thursday by his father.

Dadrian was last seen near the 700 block on South Westmoreland Drive.

Police Detectives believe that Dadrian may be with his mother, Tondrica Rashonda Michelle Miller. Her whereabout is unknown.

Dadrian was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

If you can help locate them, contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

See info below:

Dadrian’s last seen location area:

This is a developing story, follow for updates.





