Orlando police search for missing 65-year-old man

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Police search for missing Orlando man Investigators said 65-year-old Edwin Cortes is usually around Lee Vista Boulevard and South Econlockhatchee Trail. (Orlando Police Department, Family of Edwin Cortes/Orlando Police Department, Family of Edwin Cortes)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a 65-year-old man who has been missing since July 19.

Investigators said Edwin Cortes is usually around Lee Vista Boulevard and South Econlockhatchee Trail.

Cortes’s family said he has a beard and a scar on his right calf.

The family also said he tends to wear a heavy leather coat.

If you have seen Cortes or know where he may be, call the Orlando Police Department at 911.

See a map of the area below:

