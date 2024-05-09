News

Orlando police investigate shooting near downtown soccer stadium

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

Orlando police investigate shooting near downtown soccer stadium Orlando police investigate shooting near downtown soccer stadium (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near the Inter & Co Stadium, home to Orlando City Soccer.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ossie Street and Terry Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Read: Only On 9: Security guard who tackled gunman at Sanford event venue speaks out

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

Read: ‘It’s the only way’: Local woman says she’s forced to divorce husband as medical costs stack up

This is an open and ongoing investigation.

Read: Temperatures are hitting record highs Thursday

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!