Orlando police investigate shooting near downtown soccer stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near the Inter & Co Stadium, home to Orlando City Soccer.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Ossie Street and Terry Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.

