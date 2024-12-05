Orlando Police execute Operation Nightcap

85 charges between 32 people come, following an undercover investigation by Orlando Police Department over the last 5 months. From July to November, undercover cops sought out drugs, including fentanyl, at bars and nightclubs in downtown Orlando- from customers and employees.

Along with drugs, OPD says businesses failed to perform proper wand searches and ID checks. The undercover cops were able to go into several bars and nightclubs with weapons and without having their age verified upon entry.

5 employees across the establishment have been accused of selling drugs, including a security guard at Bullit Bar.

Business owners are outraged due to a no drug tolerance policy in their establishment, and some want to work with police to keep nightlife safe downtown.

Others feel blind sided by OPD’s investigation, since OPD has known about illegal activity for months without making them aware. Two business owners called OPSD’s withholding of information egregious and unjust.

“If OPD is collecting these violations behind the scenes and not telling us what’s going on. That is not the rules that were set up. That is not. It’s not how you keep people safe. That is not how you keep venues safe,” says Scott Kotroba, owner of Bullitt Bar.





Downtown Orlando has been painted in a negative light following the Halloween shooting tragedy, which in part, caused the city of Orlando to keep Orang Ave. open too drivers at night instead of closing it off for visitors to roam free. It looks like downtown Orlando will be facing even more restrictions on nightlife following Operation Nightcap.

The operation lead to 150 after-midnight sale permit violations across 23 establishments. 11 of 32 suspects are now in jail.





Officers say they bought drugs from employees at the following bars/ nightclubs:

-Bullitt Bar

-Dank Smoke Shop

-Swiggs 22

Swiggs

