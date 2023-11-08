Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer & City Commissioners Patty Sheehan, Bakari Burns win reelection

ORLANDO, Fla. — The results are in and victories have been declared for several key races in Central Florida.

In Orlando, Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando City commissioners Patty Sheehan and Bakari Burns have won reelection.

Dyer was elected to his sixth term as Orlando’s mayor and will serve the city for another four years.

“It’s a validation of our shared vision, to turn that vision into reality,” Dyer said.

He won with 72% of the vote against former City Commissioner Sam Ings, as well as candidates Tony Vargas and Steve Dixon.

Burns, who represents District 6, was first elected to the City Commission in 2019 and has helped community efforts with homelessness.

Sheehan, who represents District 4, has been elected as a city commissioner since 2000 and is known for her advocacy in downtown Orlando for pedestrian safety and historic preservation.

Samuel Vilchez Santiago, chair of the Orange County Democratic Party, congratulated Dyer, Sheean and Burns on their reelections, saying in part:

“On behalf of the Orange County Democratic Party, I would like to congratulate Democrats Buddy Dyer, Patty Sheehan, and Bakari Burns on their strong reelections in the City of Orlando. Under Mayor Dyer’s leadership, the City of Orlando has been run effectively, resulting in exponential economic growth through the creation of a new breed of high-tech, high-wage careers for the thousands of residents that call Orlando home.”

