Orlando man charged in federal mortgage and COVID-19 relief fraud case

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been charged in a federal mortgage and COVID-19 relief fraud case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Yan Daniel Inclan Hernandez, 32, was charged by indictment with one count of making a false statement to a financial institution and three counts of wire fraud.

If convicted on all counts, Hernandez faces up to 30 years in federal prison per count.

According to the indictment, Hernandez made a false statement on a mortgage loan application in September 2021, claiming he earned $12,350 in monthly income.

Prosecutors said that statement influenced a financial institution’s decision to approve and fund a $411,350 mortgage loan that Hernandez used to buy a property in Orlando.

Federal prosecutors also said Hernandez is accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program loans for himself and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for his company between May 2020 and August 2021.

According to prosecutors, the applications overstated gross monthly payroll, gross monthly income, gross annual revenue and the number of employees.

The indictment also says the federal government is seeking forfeiture of $157,500, which prosecutors said represents proceeds from the charged conduct.

The case was investigated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, the FBI and the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General.

An indictment is a formal charge. Hernandez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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