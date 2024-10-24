Orlando Magic and SunRail provide rides for fans

Local

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic and SunRail have collaborated again for its Train-to-the-game experience.

Orlando Magic fans get to take free rides on the SunRail to home games this season.

SunRail says it will add an extended southbound service during weeknights when the Magic have home games.

All fans must show proof of a home game ticket to get the free ride, electronic or physical.

Magic have their first home game Friday against the Brooklyn Nets, tip off is slated for 7:00 p.m.

