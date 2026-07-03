Orlando Magic reveals 2026 NBA Summer League roster

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced their roster for the NBA Summer League 2026.

Izaiyah Nelson, the 51st overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, is scheduled to play.

Last year’s rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, who both completed last season with the Magic, are also scheduled to participate.

Orlando kicks off Summer League play on Thursday, July 9, against the Charlotte Hornets.

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