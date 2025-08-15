Local

Orlando Magic releases the 2025-2026 regular season schedule

Orlando Magic Logo (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA 2025-2026 regular season schedule was released today.

The Orlando Magic will open their season against the Miami Heat at the Kia Center on October 22nd.

The Orlando Magic will have 14 games broadcast on national television this year.

The Magic finished the 2024-2025 season 41-41, and were eliminated in the first round against the Boston Celtics.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!