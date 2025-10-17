Orlando Magic host annual Hispanic Impact Summit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are hosting their fourth annual Hispanic Impact Summit.

The summit shines on a spotlight on the Hispanic community during Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s summit celebrates the theme of “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past and Inspiring the Future.”

Orlando Magic officials say the event is about educating and inspiring the community to embrace its heritage.

The Magic are continuing the celebration of Hispanic heritage during their preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

