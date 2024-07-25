News

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams’ celebration of life: How to watch

Central Florida Spotlight: Remembering Pat Williams

ORLANDO, Fla. — A celebration of life will be held for Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams on Friday afternoon.

Williams, who died July 17 at the age of 84, was known as the “godfather of Orlando basketball.”

He brought the Magic to life in 1988 when they became the latest expansion franchise in the NBA.

Williams served the Magic for more than 30 years and the NBA for 51 years before retiring in 2019.

His celebration of life can be streamed here. It will begin at 2:30 p.m.

