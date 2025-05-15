Orlando Fire Department dive team responds to reported water rescue in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders spent several hours at the scene of a reported water rescue in the Lake Nona area.

Crews from the Orlando Fire Department responded to the scene at the Cortland Nona Apartments, located off Narcoossee Road, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were still actively working at the scene as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, more than 13 hours later.

Most of the activity in the area focused around two docks on Lake Whippoorwill.

Crews were observed flying a drone in the air, while a dive team searched underwater.

Orlando police were seen taking statements from possible witnesses in the area.

Crime scene tape was also seen extended from the complex’s clubhouse back to the lake.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

