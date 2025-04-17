Sports

Orlando dominates Atlanta, advances to Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs

Orlando dominates Atlanta, advances to Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs Tuesday night after beating the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In tournament.

It was a close first half but the Magic pulled away in the 4th quarter.

Led by guards Cole Anthony and Anthony Black, they coasted to a 120-95 win over the Hawks.

The Magic are now the 7th seed in the playoffs and will face the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in the first round.

The NBA has released the Round 1 Playoff Schedule for the Orlando Magic.

Game 1 is set for this Sunday at 3:30 pm — and you can watch the action live on WFTV Channel 9!

Orlando Magic First Round Playoffs Game 1 is set for Sunday, April 20 at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it on WFTV Channel 9. (WFTV staff)

