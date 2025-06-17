Local

Orlando commissioner expects new affordable senior community to accept applications soon

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Orlando commissioner expects new affordable senior community to accept applications soon District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns said Grand East Village will likely begin accepting applications in August.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Orlando heard about new affordable housing options Monday evening when District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns hosted a town hall at the Smith Center.

Burns said a new housing complex for seniors called Grand East Village will likely begin accepting applications in August.

“Because of the fair housing, we have to make sure it is open for everyone. My idea with this list is I want to make sure we are first in line.” Burns said.

Burns also reminded residents to prepare for the new hurricane season by reaching out to the city if drains or ditches need to be cleaned near their homes.

