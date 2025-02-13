Orlando City Soccer reveals new kit for the 2025-26 season





ORLANDO, Fla. - A yearly tradition as teams across MLS update a jersey combination each season. Last season it was the secondary ‘Legacy Kit’ but this season, a challenge to replace the very popular ‘The Wall Kit’. How did the team do?

The unveiling of the ‘Perfect Storm Kit’ follows a very tumultuous few years not just for the team, but for Central Florida as a whole. Effected by hurricanes, floods, and more the Central Florida area has shown its resilience and strength, something the team is hoping is represented well in this latest jersey update.

A roller coaster of a season for the Lions that saw them, at one point, outside of the playoff picture near the mid-point of the season ended with a second-place finish in the regular season Eastern Conference standings and expectations for a deep playoff run.

A dramatic round one victory in the best of 3 format, that saw two of those games go to penalty kicks, over Charlotte FC setup a surprise matchup with rival Atlanta United after their upset of number one seeded Miami. Orlando went on to win that matchup at home 1-0 setting up an Eastern Conference Final matchup with the New York Red Bulls.

A matchup that City struggled with in the regular season, going 0-1-1 against the Red Bulls, haunted them in the final as well. Struggling to find the back of the net, a concern all season ended a historic run for the local squad 1-0 in the deepest run the squad has had since joing the MLS in 2014.

Another season of high expectations for Orlando City awaits, though major roster turnover and what was viewed as a ‘flukey’ run in the second half of last season have some concerned with the staying power of this season’s squad.

The departure of leading scorer Facundo Torres and the disappointing first season of DP Luis Murriel has left some concerned about the team’s ability to score going into the new season. But the team record transfer fee the team earned with the move of Torres has led to some new options including the third most expensive signing in team history, bringing in Croatian national team right-winger Marco Pasalic to fill the void left by Torres.

The 2025-26 MLS season kicks-off at home for Orlando City on February 22nd when they take on the Philadelphia Union.

