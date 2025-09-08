Orlando city leaders to vote on Pulse memorial funding

Pulse nightclub will be torn down, dance floor to be included in future designs Pulse nightclub will be torn down, dance floor to be included in future designs

City leaders are expected to vote today on a funding deal to permanently honor the 49 lives taken in the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting.

The plan is a partnership between the city of Orlando and Orange County. Orlando is committing $7 million while Orange County has pledged $5 million spread over three annual payments.

If the $12 million plan passes, the design phase could start within weeks.

The design concept includes a visitor’s center, water wall, reflecting pool and columns representing the 49 men and women who died in the June 12, 2016 mass shooting.

If approved, construction of the memorial is scheduled to begin in 2026, and it is expected to be completed by 2027.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday.

Once complete, the city of Orlando will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the memorial.

