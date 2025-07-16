Orlando advances Griffin Park redevelopment with mixed-income units, preserving historic structures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is progressing with plans to transform Griffin Park, a historic location, into a complex featuring four buildings and one thousand units.

The municipal planning board has approved the redevelopment project that features affordable housing, senior housing, and market-rate units. The site is situated at the southwest corner of the I-4 and State Road 408 interchange.

Former resident Carmen Colon hoped that the new neighborhood would offer opportunities comparable to those she once had.

The redevelopment plans consist of 565 affordable housing units for families, 160 senior housing units, and 275 market-rate units. The project will also include a community center and pool, reflecting the aspirations expressed by Carmen Colon.

Two buildings on the Griffin Park property will be preserved because of their historical importance, as the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The remaining structures in the neighborhood were demolished in 2024 due to aging infrastructure and modifications to the interchange.

The project now requires final approval from the city council, representing a key milestone in Griffin Park’s transformation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group