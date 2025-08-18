Seven people displaced after lightning strikes attic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lightning strike caused a fire in the attic of a home on Lake District Lane, displacing seven people—five adults and two children.

The incident happened when crews responded to a reported lightning-strike fire at a structure in Orlando on Lake District Lane. Luckily, the home was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Orlando Fire reports that the displaced people intend to stay with family, so the Red Cross’s assistance was not required.

The fire was limited to the attic, preventing additional damage to the building. The prompt reaction of the fire teams made sure the fire did not spread beyond the attic.

