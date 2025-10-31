News

New affordable housing project set to break ground near Lake Eola in downtown Orlando

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Mariposa Grove Mariposa Grove is a proposed 14 story mixed-use, high-rise apartment building containing a senior (age 55+), mixed-income, affordable, multifamily rental housing community of 138 units with ground floor commercial retail of 10,500 sq. ft.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new affordable housing project, Mariposa Grove, is set to break ground near Lake Eola in downtown Orlando, with city leaders approving $10 million for its construction.

The development will include a 12-story apartment building with 138 affordable units specifically for seniors aged 55 and older. Construction is expected to finish by summer 2028.

Located in close proximity to Lake Eola, this site offers a highly desirable location with convenient access to downtown amenities. The approval of a $10 million funding allocation signifies a significant community investment, aimed at expanding housing options for seniors on fixed incomes.

With construction set to finish by 2028, Mariposa Grove will boost affordable senior housing in Orlando, supporting the city’s housing plan.

