Nearly 20 arrested in Orange County fentanyl and cocaine operation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County arrested approximately twenty people during an extensive operation involving fentanyl and cocaine, designated “Operation ‘Burn Baby Burn.’

Deputies report that some of those arrested have previously faced charges including attempted murder, among other crimes. This months-long investigation resulted in the seizure of pounds of drugs and nine firearms from the streets.

A released video shows the arrests of 17 of a 19-member drug ring deputies say was responsible for moving millions of dollars of fentanyl and cocaine. Investigators say the group got onto their radar about two and a half months ago.

“We want to make Florida the safest state in the country to raise a family. That is a promise,“ said James Uthmeier, Florida Attorney General.

After some undercover drug buys, surveillance and more spanning all over Central Florida, they said the deputies involved in Operation Burn Baby Burn seized $1.5 million worth of drugs, $50,000 in cash and nine guns.

Uthmeier continues, “a lot of this work is not the glamorous stuff you see in TV and movies, it’s a lot of waiting around watching, trying to build this case.”

Investigators credited a state program with funding this operation. They said these 19 will add to the 15 hundred drug dealer arrests they’ve made since the program began in 2023.

Investigators said none of the people were in the country illegally. They said they have leads and expect to track down the two still at large quickly.

