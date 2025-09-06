F-DOT will close major section of I-4 near Universal for roadwork

ORLANDO, Fla. — A significant portion of I-4 near Universal will be closed for roadwork, with westbound lanes and ramps shut nightly from Kirkman Road to the Beachline.

The Florida Department of Transportation (F-DOT) will close these lanes nightly from Sunday to Thursday, between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M., to facilitate the expansion of the exit ramp from I-4 to the Beachline.

The closure is part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and keep everyone safer in the area. By expanding the exit ramp, F-DOT hopes to help more vehicles pass more easily and lessen traffic jams.

Drivers are advised to consider alternative routes during closure times to avoid delays, while local traffic may face detours and longer travel times.

Once completed, the roadwork is expected to enhance the overall infrastructure and ease traffic congestion, benefiting daily commuters and travelers in the region.

